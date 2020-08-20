Preventing eye strain while learning online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As kids get more screen time with back to school e-learning, we’re looking at some tips and tricks from the professionals to help keep the strain off your students’ eyes.
If you’re opting to have your child stay home to learn as school starts back up, or don’t have any other option, screen time will start to add up. Some districts are scheduling breaks for younger students to break up the monotony for shorter attention spans.
But students in higher grades may have longer stretches between breaks, meaning strain on their eyes may happen faster. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, side effects of prolonged screen time can be nearsightedness, digital eye strain and sleep disruption.
So, for kids and adults alike, they recommend the 20-20-20 rule, meaning every 20 minutes, look an object at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. One local optician also recommends monitoring after-school screen time.
“After school really watch how much longer they’re on TV, how much longer they’re on their iPad, because that’s just really adding onto what they already have being on the computer during the day,” My Eye Doctor Optician Laura Ensley said.
Ensley says she anticipates an uptick in the number of kids coming in for corrective lenses if screen time goes unchecked.
“It’s definitely important for the parents to get their kids in to see their eye doctor before they get really far into school, because all that’s going to do, being on the computer all day, it’s going to make your eyes worse if you don’t already have the better correction that you need,” Ensley said.
