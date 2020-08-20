Primary runoff results certified in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Elections certified the results of the Aug. 11 runoff races.
The county’s election manager says staff checked the precinct numbers over the past nine days and will send the results to the state. More than 8,000 ballots were cast on runoff election night, and more came in later in the week. That’s typical, according to Chatham County Election Supervisor Russell Bridges, especially when there are many absentee and provisional ballots.
“We had 30,000 in June, which was the most we’ve ever seen in this county by a factor of at least four,” Bridges said.
Bridges says they could possibly see between 60 and 100,000 ballots in November, so Board of Elections staff is taking every opportunity to perfect the certification process.
“We’ve developed something balancing techniques that we’re going to use going in to help us stay closely in balance as we proceed to make sure that if anything shows up anywhere along the way, we have time to process that so we can bring the election to a timely close,” Bridges.
Before Thursday’s certification, Board member Antwan Lang asked if any mistakes were made during the runoff that occurred during the June 9th primary, Bridges said there were none.
Bridges did say one runoff race was particularly close, the race for Georgia House District 163 between Anne Allen Westbrook and Derek Mallow; separated by about 20 votes.
