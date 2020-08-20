SCCPSS teachers adapting to virtual learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s day two of virtual learning for Savannah-Chatham County Public School students.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett posted an announcement on Facebook saying Wednesday went smoothly and that there were only a few disruptions. She also said quote, “for today, remember that we are not expecting perfection, just progress.”
But, it’s not just students and families working to adjust to virtual learning, Savannah-Chatham teachers are too.
“After 23 years I never thought that I’d have to deliver a class like this. It is more difficult than anything I’ve ever done.”
Though the halls here at Jenkins High School are quiet the classrooms are full of energy and life as teachers work with their students.
“It’s okay to be a little apprehensive,” said Lorelei Howard, Computer Science Teacher at Jenkins High School.
She says their strictly online start to school has been a challenge, but one they are up for.
"Will we have our tribulations yes, but we're going to get there and we're going to get kids where they need to be."
Though getting kids there might look a bit different this year. Teachers say they not only have to introduce students to the new environment, but also move slower and review previous material.
“We are going to start with a recap so I can see what they remember how their retention was from the spring semester, fill in whatever gaps, but we will start teaching on Monday live on air and we will be blasting through,” said Susan Arena, Math teacher at Jenkins High School.
Teachers say lesson planning in the virtual world takes longer and requires more time as they need to be available to help students. Both teachers say they’ve had high engagement in classes so far.
“I’ve got 100 percent attendance.”
But Mrs. Arena, a math teacher, says she’s most concerned for the students who are following along, but not truly understanding the course work.
“So they’ve connected a lot better than I thought they would, still there are those kids that are very timid and those are the kids that I would be able to seek out cause I could see that they needed some assistance and that’s where I feel I am having my difficulty,” said Susan Arena, Math teacher at Jenkins High School.
Teachers say they know there will be frustrating times, but they will be there to help every step of the way. Both Mrs. Arena and Howard say they’re eager to get back to in-person class, but until then will do their best virtually.
