SCCPSS working to connect parents to resources for virtual learning support

“It can be frustrating when you’re dealing with something that is so new, but I think what you have to do sometimes, as a counselor, step back for a moment take a breath and reach out use those resources,” said McGuire. “Go back and take a second look perhaps the information that’s there sometimes when you reread it will help you. I know even with my own child we had to go back through the information we were able to click the links, but we had to step back for a moment in order to do it.”