Thursday: Showers, storms increase after lunch-time!

Invest 98-L was upgraded to Tropical Depression 13 northeast of the Lesser Antilles last night. This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Laura within the next 24 to 36 hours as it approaches the Antilles; likely staying in the southern Atlantic. Further strengthening is likely if it passes through the Bahamas and it could be a hurricane by this weekend. Exact strength and track are still unknown. But, it continues to be worth our attention.