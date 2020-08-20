Thursday: Showers, storms increase after lunch-time!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s well inland, low to mid-70s around Savannah and in the mid to upper 70s at the beach.
There are a couple downpours this morning; mainly along the coastal lowcountry. The chance of spotty rain lingers through the morning commute and increases this afternoon.
Under a partly cloudy sky, Savannah will be in the mid to upper 80s by noon; peaking around 90°.
Scattered downpours are likely this afternoon and, like the past few days, one or two may become strong and produce gusty winds, small hail. You can be alerted to storms in your area, at any time, in the WTOC Weather App. Rain, gradually, diminishes this evening as the temperature cools back into the lower 80s, then 70s.
We begin Friday with isolated showers followed by more afternoon downpours and an afternoon peak temperature around 90°.
Slightly cooler, drier weather takes-hold of the weekend forecast.
TROPICS -
Invest 98-L was upgraded to Tropical Depression 13 northeast of the Lesser Antilles last night. This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Laura within the next 24 to 36 hours as it approaches the Antilles; likely staying in the southern Atlantic. Further strengthening is likely if it passes through the Bahamas and it could be a hurricane by this weekend. Exact strength and track are still unknown. But, it continues to be worth our attention.
Invest 97-L is gradually becoming better organized in the central Caribbean; approaching the western Caribbean today. 97-L has a high chance of becoming a tropical system in the southwestern Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
Exact track is uncertain, but some impacts to the U.S. are possible, if not likely, along with Tropical Depression 13.
A third wave is emerging off of Africa with a chance of development - but is likely going to remain out to sea. We’ll keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
