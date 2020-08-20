Two candidates vying to be next mayor of Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Two candidates are fighting in the race for mayor of Vidalia.
For years, the City of Vidalia looked to Mayor Ronnie Dixon who oversaw much of the city's growth. After he passed away, the candidates for mayor say they wanted to fill the void.
Councilman Gregory Johnson and Doug Roper are both seeking their first term as the Mayor of Vidalia. Johnson says he’s spent years giving back to the community such as founding the Boys & Girls Club of Toombs County. Johnson also says he wants to bring everyone together and that’s why he named his campaign, “All in for Vidalia.”
Johnson is the first African American to run for mayor. He says everybody needs to have a voice and that it's about pride and teamwork.
“What we want to do through our campaign is to emphasize that to our community. Like you said, it’s about all of us. This race is not about me, it’s not about the city councilman, but it’s about community. It’s about the people that live here,” Johnson said.
Roper spent several years on the school board, but recently stepped down to run for mayor. Roper says after Mayor Dixon passed away, he felt he could step in and put his track record of leadership and service to the test. Roper says he wants to put more support into the local law enforcement, support businesses already in the city and recruit more in and poor into the youth so they will want to build permanent roots here.
“I think we need to focus on making sure that Vidalia rises above some of the rhetoric that’s out there in other parts of the country right now. It’s a very divisive and difficult time. I just want to encourage people to vote for me because they believe in me and the vision I have for our community, not because of anything else,” Roper said.
Both candidates urge people to get out and exercise their right to vote on Nov. 3.
