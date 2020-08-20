Virtual ride-along with Bluffton Police

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Have you ever seen a police car on the side of the road and just wondered what they are up to?
The Bluffton Police Department is hoping to clear those answers up.
“Going on a police ride-along can be an exciting experience for anyone who wants to find out what it’s like to be a police officer. But right now, due to COVID-19 concerns, you can’t go into a car with an officer. Luckily for us there are a few officers who are still trying to show you what it’s like inside a police car during a shift.”
Friday night from 7 p.m. to the end of their shift, Bluffton Police will have a virtual ride-along. A Town of Bluffton employee will ride in the car with a police officer, wearing masks, and live tweet everything going on. The public will see pictures and videos in real-time.
The town hopes the event will shed some light on what police in Bluffton do, how much they do in a shift, and how they interact with people.
“They are going to learn traffic enforcement; they are going to learn the personality of their officers. You know, the community policing philosophy we have here, how they interact out in real time you know, talking with the community… And dealing with the public. So, you will get to see all of that. And you will get to know them. And now the officers that are out here policing the community,” Bluffton Lt. Christian Gonzales said.
