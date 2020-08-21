City of Guyton using CARES Act money to help local businesses

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many places, the business community in Guyton has taken a hard hit due to the pandemic.
Which is why the City is now reaching out a helping hand offering relief in the form of a grant.
“City Council and I looked at our CARES Act funding and were looking for ways to best help our community and our first thought went to our businesses,” said Guyton Mayor Russ Deen.
The City of Guyton setting aside $50,000 to divide and grant out to 50 local businesses who’ve been impacted by COVID-19.
“A thousand dollars may not be what saves the business but if it can cover a months rent, cover a couple months utilities. It’s breathing room,” said Mayor Deen.
Breathing room businesses like Southern Kafe haven’t felt in quite some time.
“With restaurants right now it has been very challenging,” said Co-Owner Tamela Green-Mydell
For Green-Mydell, this money will go to help with things like payroll and utilities. Giving them a chance to continue to do what they love, where they love.
“We’re here to stay in our hometown. Our hometown has been good to us, so during the challenges we’re going to stick it out and do our best,” said Green-Mydell
Just down the road, pet groomers ‘Wizard of Paws’ had their own struggles to deal with.
“We had to close for the month of April,” said owner Kourtney Moore.
Although business has picked up again, Moore says three of her groomers weren’t able to get unemployment during that time. So, when she found out about the grant.
“It was, I don’t know, like I said unexpected,” said Moore.
An unexpected opportunity to help her employees make up for lost income. And an opportunity for the city to remind businesses they haven’t been forgotten.
“The City of Guyton is a family, our local community businesses, our community organizations, churches, our city administration. We’re blessed to have what we have. Life if good in Guyton and we want to continue that trend,” said Mayor Deen
If you’re licensed business in the city of Guyton and you’d like to apply for the grant you have until September 18.
If you’d like to apply for the Small Business Economic Recovery Grant Program click here.
