Coastal Health District director provides COVID-19 update at Chatham Co. Commission meeting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commission heard once again from Dr. Lawton Davis on the status of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Davis, the director of the Coastal Health District, said there’s a bit of good and bad news. He said the bad news is looking at the data the numbers are still too high, but the good news is that they are slowly decreasing; specifically, when you look the at percentage of positive tests, hospitalizations and the community transmission index.
“I know that in our area and in quite a few areas we are trending in the right direction, again I also would say just looking at the overall picture that we’re still too high, but we’re getting better,” Dr. Davis said.
He feels the way to build upon this good news is to continue practice good public health like washing your hands, avoid large groups and wearing a mask. In fact, Dr. Davis said since the local mask ordinances have been in place, numbers have trended down.
“Actually on June 30, Savannah adopted it’s mask ordinance and on July 31, Chatham County adopted its and it takes a few weeks to see the beneficial effect, but this steady decline from about August the 9th or 10th is what one would hope to see following a beneficial effect of more and more people wearing masks and so my hats off to you guys, thank you,” Dr. Davis said.
Chairman Al Scott also took time to thank communities in Chatham County for joining their mask mandate, including Bloomingdale who agreed to enforce it last night.
“We’ve got all the municipalities on board now with the mask mandate so that’s a very good thing and we thank the council out in Bloomindale for taking that step,” Chairman Scott said.
Dr. Davis also said several agencies have conducted more than 72,000 COVID-19 tests, which equals a little more than 24 percent of Chatham County’s population. While he says the demand has decreased for testing, they will continue to serve the community.
Dr. Davis at that meeting also did warn residents of a scam happening elsewhere with regards to school reopening. He says they have heard reports that a person is calling parents and identifying themselves as a public health employee.
The caller then tells the parent that their child has been identified as someone who needs to quarantine and if they don’t, child services will come and get them. Dr. Davis said public health and the school system would not make statements like this and warns community members to be aware.
Also, during Friday’s meeting, County Commission discussed the plans to distribute a CARES Act funding total of 45.6 million.
Over $3.5 million will be used for internal needs, like county employee salaries, benefits, technology and more. And about $2 million will be divided up for outside agencies like the United Way for housing, Second Harvest for food and small business support, too.
