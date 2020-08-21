Coastal Health District shares tips for staying safe at large gatherings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Despite major events being canceled, smaller events are still taking place. Businesses like bakeries say they’re seeing an increase in orders, which could mean more people are getting comfortable with gathering again.
College football will hopefully be back soon, meaning there could be a lot of watch parties. A number of school districts are now back in class and kids may be wanting their friends from school to attend their birthday parties or a sleepover. And some may even be planning a fall baby shower or some other type of reception. WTOC spoke with the Coastal Health District about what parties and get-togethers should look like during this time of the pandemic.
CHD Director Dr. Lawton Davis says if you have the choice of having your party inside or outside, you should go with outdoors. He says you are less likely to catch the virus while you’re outside rather than indoors and it’s easier to practice social distancing.
Keep in mind, under Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's latest executive order, events with 50 or more people are still banned at this time.
Dr. Davis says those with underlying health issues and older adults should continue to listen to the governor’s order and shelter in place.
If you are hosting a gathering, Dr. Davis recommends you require masks and try to limit your attendees. If someone tests positive days after the event, Dr. Davis recommends you tell your other attendees and everyone quarantine for 14 days. Everyone should also get tested.
To view the CDC’s considerations for events and gatherings, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.