Comcast discusses how the company is handling the increase in internet use for virtual learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back to school virtually in Chatham County caused some internet outages this week.
Once the pandemic hit, Comcast started adjusting its network capacity as more people were working from home or learning from home.
With this proactive approach, Comcast’s spokesman says it has set the company’s broadband service up for success.
“The pipe, if you will, can handle the spike in traffic,” said Alex Horwitz, V.P. of Public Relations.
That spike in traffic is now being seen during most of the day.
"Before the pandemic happened and everybody was in the classroom and in the office, the spikes would be after dinner."
Alex Horwitz says the company is constantly looking at and gathering data from its servers, which then helps them adjust to meet the demands of its users.
However, he says, small outages are to be expected. Especially when a school district just begins its virtual learning plan.
"You're asking the school system's server to accommodate a huge spike in traffic all happening at one time, so naturally that's going to be creating some early hiccups."
Another way Comcast is handling the increase in traffic is by adding resources, which means more staff spending more time out in the field.
"We saw that ahead of time that that was going to be something that would be critical to keep folks up and running."
Comcast will continue to look at different avenues to give people broadband service. It just announced a partnership program with cities, school districts and organizations which provides low-income students low-cost internet for digital learning.
