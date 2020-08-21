Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-21-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front lingers over the area today into Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are expected every afternoon as temps remain seasonable. Widespread severe weather is not expected but storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Weak high pressure returns Sunday into Monday. Next week's forecast highly depends on the tropics.
The tropics are very active right now with one tropical storm, one tropical depression and one tropical wave. The first system is Tropical Storm Laura located a couple of hundred miles to the east of the northern Leeward Islands. Computer models are in fairly good agreement bringing this system to the north northwest near Cuba or Bahamas into the weekend. The models do differ on its intensity. Some models keep it weak while other models develop a hurricane. It’s too early to say for sure what this storm will do so continue getting daily updates. Tropical Depression 14 is located near the coast of Honduras as is moving towards the Yucatán Peninsula. TD 14 is forecast to become tropical storm Marco and possibly a hurricane as is slowly heads towards the western Gulf of Mexico. The third area is a large region of showers and storms just coming off the western coast of Africa. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as the system moves west-northwestward into the Atlantic Ocean over the next 5 days.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
