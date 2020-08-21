Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-21-2020

The tropics are very active right now with one tropical storm, one tropical depression and one tropical wave. The first system is Tropical Storm Laura located a couple of hundred miles to the east of the northern Leeward Islands. Computer models are in fairly good agreement bringing this system to the north northwest near Cuba or Bahamas into the weekend. The models do differ on its intensity. Some models keep it weak while other models develop a hurricane. It’s too early to say for sure what this storm will do so continue getting daily updates. Tropical Depression 14 is located near the coast of Honduras as is moving towards the Yucatán Peninsula. TD 14 is forecast to become tropical storm Marco and possibly a hurricane as is slowly heads towards the western Gulf of Mexico. The third area is a large region of showers and storms just coming off the western coast of Africa. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as the system moves west-northwestward into the Atlantic Ocean over the next 5 days.