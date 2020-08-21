Ga. Department of Labor to add new online tool to help verify identities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Labor says it continues to see a high volume of fraudulent unemployment claims, which takes away manpower from processing and paying out real claims.
But the office now has a solution to the ongoing problem.
The Georgia Department of Labor wants to automate the process of detecting and avoiding fraudulent unemployment claims. Right now, on their website you can already report unemployment fraud, but the office is now taking it a step further.
Over the weekend, the GDOL will be implementing the ID.me tool within its system. The office has partnered with this online platform to help with identity verification.
If the GDOL suspects there's fraudulent activity on an account, it will put a stop on it, then send you to this platform where it will ask you to fill out various information.
Normally, unemployment Integrity unit would reach out to you asking you to send several documents.
But with ID.me, it will move your claim forward quicker so you can then get your unemployment payment faster.
The director of communication says this will be a huge benefit to GDOL and Georgians.
“In this case, it’s making sure that we are paying who we need to be paying and you are who you say you are when you go into that account each week and you certify that you have been unemployed, and that this is what’s happening with you,” GDOL Director of Communication Kersha Cartwright said.
How do you know if there's fraudulent activity on your account?
Cartwright says there are tell-tale signs. Your payments have stopped, and the portal doesn't say why, or the portal shows payments were released but aren't showing up in your account.
Make sure to report the fraudulent activity on the GDOL's website.
