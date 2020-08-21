Liberty Co. family displaced after fire

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman and her son have been displaced after a fire at their Liberty County home broke out Friday evening.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Pate Rogers Road.
According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby, when crews from the Liberty County Fire Services, Midway Fire and Rescue and a unit from Riceboro arrived on scene, they found the single story wood frame home engulfed in flames.
Chief Darby said the age of the home, as well as a tin roof, made the fire difficult to fight.
The mother and son were not home at the time and it is not known how the fire began. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.
