Man on dirt bike killed in wreck in Walthourville

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man riding a dirt bike on Talmadge Road near Arnall Drive in Walthourville was killed Friday evening when he was hit by a black mustang.
According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Lyle Thurmond, witnesses say the dirt bike was traveling at a high rate of speed around 7 p.m. when he collided with the passenger side of the mustang, causing the dirt bike driver to be ejected from the bike.
Emergency medical personnel from the Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department tried to revive the man using CPR. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
At this time the victim has not been identified.
The wreck is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.
