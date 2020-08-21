More clouds, continued storm chance heading into the weekend

We’re tracking Tropical Depression 13, 14 and a tropical wave in the Atlantic this morning. No direct impacts are forecast at this time. Tropical Depression 13 is east of the Greater Antilles and is forecast to become a tropical storm within the next 48-hours, then moving through the Bahamas or Greater Antilles and into the Gulf as a tropical storm or hurricane. Tropical Depression 14 is in the western Caribbean impacting Central America and the Yucatan within the next couple days; then emerging into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and impacting Texas and Louisiana early next week - possibly as a hurricane.