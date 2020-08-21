More clouds, continued storm chance heading into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy and warmer this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s around the Savannah Metro; a little cooler inland and further south and west. Isolated showers dot the area early today; especially across the Lowcountry.
The temperature is forecast to warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon. The temperature peaks near 90° by mid-afternoon today.
Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and early evening. One, or two, may become a bit strong. Rain diminishes a bit this evening and tonight. Clouds will be more prevalent this weekend - keeping some communities in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
There is an isolated, to scattered, chance of downpours both days.
While we’re watching the tropics closely next week, no direct impacts are forecast at this time - more of the same, hot and humid with scattered downpours.
TROPICS -
We’re tracking Tropical Depression 13, 14 and a tropical wave in the Atlantic this morning. No direct impacts are forecast at this time. Tropical Depression 13 is east of the Greater Antilles and is forecast to become a tropical storm within the next 48-hours, then moving through the Bahamas or Greater Antilles and into the Gulf as a tropical storm or hurricane. Tropical Depression 14 is in the western Caribbean impacting Central America and the Yucatan within the next couple days; then emerging into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and impacting Texas and Louisiana early next week - possibly as a hurricane.
A third tropical wave is splashing into the Atlantic and has a medium chance of tropical development as it tracks into the Atlantic.
We’ll keep you updated.
Enjoy your weekend,
Cutter
