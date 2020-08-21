Savannah Fire to be featured on A&E’s Live Rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue will soon have a national spotlight on them, as they’re one of several departments being featured in a new season of a reality show.
A&E’s Live Rescue will have inside access to two Savannah Fire houses over season three, which starts tonight.
If you’ve seen the show, Live Rescue bounces around the country from department to department showing in real time how these first responders handle a number of emergency situations.
Out of Station Three, viewers from around the nation will see an engine and rescue unit, as well as the departments marine unit in action. That means we could see anything from technical to marine rescues, car and house fires.
Station Five is the other house featured, which is home to the Department’s busiest truck company in Savannah.
I spoke with a battalion chief who says the exposure could be a recruitment boost, not only for candidates in other states, also right here in Savannah.
Wayne Ifill - Battalion Chief, Savannah Fire “You can’t beat publicity, especially good publicity. And this is publicity that, if you are trying to be a firefighter, trying to be an EMT, you watch shows like this. Because normally, if I wanted to be a firefighter I would watch shows that are about firefighting.”
“When you have locals that will see that, that also makes them have a sense of pride in the community that they live in, and say you know what, I want to be a firefighter here in Savannah versus someplace else.”
Again, Live Rescue premieres Friday at 9 p.m., and season three will chronicle departments like Savannah in season three every Friday and Saturday night.
