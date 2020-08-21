Savannah Police using message boards to curb dangerous driving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say they are using data-driven tactics to get drivers to slow down in high-crash areas around the city.
Police have an electronic sign they’re rotating every two to three weeks to send a message to drivers.
Savannah Police are using a system called Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety, which gives them a look at a couple of trends to help coordinate enforcement efforts efficiently and effectively.
The initiative is sponsored by the Department of Justice and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Savannah Police look at crime data and traffic crash data, put the two together, and make a plan.
“We’re seeing areas where we have a higher level of crime, whether it be shopliftings, things of that nature, that crash data is also showing crashes are higher in those same locations,” said Sgt. Brian Spence, with the Savannah Police Department Traffic Unit.
So to make sure Savannahians know where those spots are, SPD is rotating a sign through those areas. It not only warns drivers, it records speeds of drivers passing it.
“We’re trying to affect the motoring public’s behavior before they enter those areas so they know they’re coming into an area where we have a high increase in crashes, trying to make them cognizant of that and to be aware.”
Sgt. Spence says they’ll let the signs run for about a week or two at various locations, collect the speed data stored by the sign, and determine how much of an ongoing issue there is at that spot. Spence says they’ll adjust their enforcement depending on what they learn from the information.
