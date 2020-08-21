Two candidates for Ward 1 councilman on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Members of town council haven’t gone through these doors for a meeting in months. But that doesn’t mean there is not already a campaign underway for the seats that are up for re-election.
Ward 1 election on Hilton Head is the only city council position that doesn’t have an incumbent.
“I’ve been here all my life. OK? My family has been here for over seven generations,” candidate Alexander Brown Jr. said.
“I have been in the town for over 20 years,” candidate Peter Kristian said.
Both have wide experience in town policy.
“Well, you know, I started getting into town business when I joined the Town of Hilton Head Planning Commission,” Brown Jr. said.
“I spent 11 years on the board of zoning appeals, two of those years as the chairman of the board of zoning appeals,” Kristian said.
They are running for Ward 1. The area of the island with the largest Gullah Geechee population
“One of the distinct differences of our ward as we still have the largest concentration of native Islanders, folks of Gullah descent,” Brown Jr. said.
It is also the part of the island that has the least development
“We are not those that are behind gate so to speak we are still fairly undeveloped,” Brown Jr. said.
Brown sees the lack of gated communities as a good thing. Christian sees communities as an asset.
“I manage the largest residential community on the island. I have a lot of experience with management. Not only people but events and projects,” Kristian said.
Both candidates want to do what they see as the right thing for the Ward.
“I think it’s time for me to step in and help make some of those decisions for our future,” Brown Jr. said.
“The obvious thing that we need to be cognizant of is the natural beauty of the island,” Kristian said.
