Wife of late Commissioner James Holmes appointed to fill rest of his term

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commission voted unanimously Friday to appoint Yvonne Holmes to fill her husband’s seat.
She will serve until Dec. 31, the end of the term. She is expected to be sworn in before the next commission meeting in two weeks.
2nd District Chatham County Commissioner James Holmes passed away shortly after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this August.
Holmes, a native Savannahian, was a graduate of Alfred E. Beach High School and attended Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. Commissioner Holmes, well known throughout the community as “Coach Holmes,” was a member of Saint Benedict the Moor Church where he served on the Church Parish Council, the minister of Healing and Praise Team and the Youth Advisory Team.
