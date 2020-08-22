Alderwoman echoes resident’s concerns regarding unsafe living conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Residents of Stillwell Towers Apartments in Savannah say they’re not happy with their current living conditions. Now, Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan is getting involved to get them help.
Residents say they’ve had to deal with several issues, such as sharing one elevator with more than 200 other residents in a 20 story highrise.
Stillwell Towers is owned and operated by the Housing Authority and is used to provide housing for the elderly, disabled and handicapped. Residents say there are three elevators, but only one of them is working. They say those who are on the second floor or higher are waiting upwards of two hours for an elevator to pick them up and take them to where they need to go and that taking the stairs simply isn’t a safe option for them.
They say they’ve tried to get help and haven’t gotten answers. Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan says she got involved to get residents help after receiving numerous calls. She says she’s talked to the Housing Authority, and they say they are aware of the problem and are sending servicemen to fix it.
“A lot of people are bedridden and disabled and using canes and walkers,” said Alderwoman Wilder-Bryant “It’s not just so much about the elevator, it’s about all of their complaints. People saying that they were being ignored or in prison.”
WTOC has reached out to the Housing Authority and the Apartments and has not heard back. Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan says this is something she will continue fighting for and that the Housing Authority should be taking action by Monday.
