Cool air won’t last, plus double tropical trouble!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover has helped hold temperatures in the 80s this afternoon. We saw patches of light rain, but those will continue to diminish as we head into the evening hours. There will be a few sprinkles around, but not enough to mess up any of our evening plans! Temperatures will also be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s.
Tybee Tides: 8.5' 11:37PM I -0.1' 6:15AM I 8.2' 12:16PM
We'll be mostly dry overnight, but patchy fog is possible early in the morning. Isolated coastal showers are also possible around sunrise, with a better chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs back in the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Monday with highs back near 90 degrees.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Marco is the stronger of the two storms right now, with max sustained wind at 65 miles per hour. Marco's center of circulation is currently between Cancun Mexico and western Cuba.
Macro is expected to strengthen into a Category One Hurricane as it moves northwest into the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is possible from Southeast Texas to Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday. Most data favors a landfall in Louisiana as a Category One Hurricane.
Tropical Storm Laura brought rain to Puerto Rico today with max sustained wind at 50 miles per hour. Laura will continue dealing with land interaction this weekend as it heads northwest. This will likely keep Laura as a Tropical Storm, for now. Laura has a chance to strengthen into a Category One Hurricane On Tuesday as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.
Based on current data, landfall is possible Wednesday afternoon anywhere from Southeast Texas to Alabama. Most solutions favor Laura making landfall as a Category One Hurricane in Louisiana, likely bringing impacts to a similar area Marco moved over on Monday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.