League of Women Voters hold car parade celebrating 100th year of 19th amendment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia held a car parade to celebrate their founding and the 100th year of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
Women from across the Coastal Empire drove in their cars from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to Daffin Park in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment and the founding of the League of Women Voters.
“Women fought for 75 years to get the vote,” said Rebecca Rolfes, the president of the League of Women Voters. “Many of the famous ones that we read about, Susan B. Anthony, didn’t live to see it pass. And so it’s not just 100 years, it’s more like 175 years.”
The President of the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia says they had about 50 cars and 150 people participate. This included the Mayors of Savannah, Richmond Hill, Pooler, and Tybee Island.
Mayor Shirley Sessions is the first woman to be elected as Mayor of Tybee. She says it feels amazing to have the opportunity to serve as mayor. She wants people to know voting matters and women matter too.
“Your voice is your vote,” says Mayor Sessions. “And especially women and especially young girls. You know I just feel like we’re in a period where we have a chance to make a difference.”
Parade participants like Karen Duncan says she and her friends have been celebrating the ratification all week long.
She came to the car parade today in honor of her grandmother who was a suffragette and hopes as time goes on, women understand they need one another.
“They need to have their sister’s back’s on every level,” said Duncan. “Whether it be business, professional, or personal or health-wise. We need to have each other’s back. I’m saddened sometimes at some of the competition I see with young women where it becomes ugly. Today is a real great example of women celebrating women and women supporting women.”
Even though people celebrated the certification today, it’s important to mention that the 19th Amendment was passed on June 4th, 1919.
