Local animal rescue partners with car dealership to help animals find homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One Love Animal Rescue and Chatham Parkway Subaru partnered together to host a pet adoption drive, helping animals find “furever” homes.
The nonprofit says they hold events like this all the time, but the pandemic is an especially hard time for the animals. One volunteer says this event was a way for people to physically meet the animals and for them to raise awareness of the need for people to adopt.
“Animals have kind of given us that connection where we don’t have to be alone and one of the things rescues do is, you know, there’s animals that are in positions where they don’t have anybody so if we can bridge that connection with people who need that connection and animals that need that connection; I can’t think of a better cause,” said One Love volunteer David Woods II.
