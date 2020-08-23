Family honors legacy of Ahmaud Arbery with community bike ride

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Sunday marked six months since Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while jogging in a Glynn County neighborhood.
Now, his family and people across the country are continuing to honor him and seek justice. Ahmaud’s family and the Geechee Kunda brag team held a community bike ride, “I’m with Maud.” The biked 2.23 miles and say they hope to continue to honor him for years to come.
“For me, for the last six months. I’ve been struggling.” said Gary Arbery, Ahmaud’s uncle. “I still don’t feel like it’s real. I go to bed thinking about him, I wake up thinking about him.”
Ahmaud Arbery would’ve been 26-years-old. His family is still trying to fathom the horrible nightmare.
“I can live with an accident, but the way it happened and the way he got killed, that’s something I can’t accept,” said Gary. “This man was lynched, straight up lynched; so that’s hard to deal with.”
His uncle Gary, family members and other community members came out Sunday to bike 2 point 2 three miles in Brunswick to continue to honor him and his legacy.
“It means a great deal, like I said, it doesn’t have to be a big crowd, because at the end of the day, this 50 people can go touch hundreds of people in the community and tell them about this event,” said Demetrius Frazier, Ahmaud’s cousin. “It can be a great turnout next time or encourage somebody to vote, or encourage somebody to get involved some type of way. It just shows us that we can come together and do stuff. It’s tragic that it had to happen like this in order for us to come together, but we have to stick together.”
The family says it's the little things that keep them in the fight.
“This was his favorite stuff, every time I came in the house he would say ‘auntie you want some of that lemonade with me’,” said Kimberly Cummings, Ahmaud’s Aunt. “This is really what’s going to keep me going.”
