FedEx Ground to host Open House hiring event
FedEx Ground is hosting an Open House hiring event in Savannah. (Source: FedEx)
By WTOC Staff | August 23, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 11:18 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for a job, FedEx Ground in Savannah is hosting an Open House hiring event.

FedEx Ground is looking to fill permanent positions at their warehouse with starting pay up to $14.65/hr.

Applicants are asked to wear closed toe shoes, as they will be given a tour of the warehouse.

The Open House will be at the FedEx Ground warehouse located at 505 Morgan Lakes Industrial Blvd in Savannah Thursday, August 27 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Applicants must be at least 18 years or older to apply.

For more information, visit their career page https://bit.ly/2QhBMSn.

