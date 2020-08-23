FedEx Ground to host Open House hiring event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for a job, FedEx Ground in Savannah is hosting an Open House hiring event.
FedEx Ground is looking to fill permanent positions at their warehouse with starting pay up to $14.65/hr.
Applicants are asked to wear closed toe shoes, as they will be given a tour of the warehouse.
The Open House will be at the FedEx Ground warehouse located at 505 Morgan Lakes Industrial Blvd in Savannah Thursday, August 27 from noon to 4 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Applicants must be at least 18 years or older to apply.
For more information, visit their career page https://bit.ly/2QhBMSn.
