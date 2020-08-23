Local PR expert offers new book as aide to small business growth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Small businesses are the backbone of our community and others across the country. One local business owner is doing what she can to help during the pandemic with her new book.
“Hiring a PR firm is expensive,” said Marjorie Young. “So I’ve taken everything I’ve learned, the basics, and give them a road-map.”
Marjorie Young has worked in public relations for 25 years. She’s the owner of Carriage Trade PR and released her book “Reputation Matrix” in July.
“92% of new business comes from word-of-mouth,” Young said. “That’s a lot, so most small businesses are doing social media. What they don’t realize is they can get really massive positive word-of-mouth by reaching out to the local tv station and telling their good story.”
Young says she helped turn her father’s small business around during the recession in the 1990s by doing a story with her local newspaper. Years later, she wants to help small businesses at home and around the world do the same.
“This book teaches you how to look at all of the good things you’re doing as a small business owner,” Young says. “You’re winning awards. You’re hiring new people. You’re expanding. You’re helping charities. You are taking on leadership positions.”
Young says she knew small business owners needed this information, and that it feels incredible to help during this time.
