Local woman crafts goodie bags for police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A local woman has spent her spare time during the pandemic, crafting goodie bags for police officers. Her efforts have grown into a big community-wide effort that’s putting smiles on hundreds of officers’ faces.
Cathryn Miller was a police officer in Australia before she moved to the U.S. 20 years ago. So far, she has gathered enough donations from the South Carolina and Georgia communities to make more than 430 bags. Each bag is sponsored by a community member for $10 apiece. Bags have been given to seven police departments so far.
On Monday, Miller will be dropping off more than 100 bags to department eight at Savannah’s North West police precinct. Each bag has a blue theme and comes with a water bottle, a candle, treats, a flag, and a bunch of thank yous.
“Seeing a lot of the departments, entire departments, basically demonized for the actions of a few, I wanted to do something that was a morale booster,” Miller said. “Something to say the community, you know, supports you, we need you, and thank you.”
Miller says she’s already working on bags for department number 9 in Port Royal. The bags are made solely off of the monetary donations people give. Click here for more information on how to sponsor a bag.
