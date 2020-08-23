Overnight lane closures may impact traffic in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT CO., SC. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has a couple of road paving projects scheduled this week that may impact traffic in Beaufort County.
Starting tonight at 7 p.m., single lane, overnight closures will occur along May River Road, SC-46 and Okatie Highway at the roundabout. These closures are scheduled nightly through Saturday, August 29.
Single lane, overnight paving is also scheduled on Chechessee Bridge along SC-170 starting Monday, August 24.
Motorists traveling through both areas should use caution and expect delays.
