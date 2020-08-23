SCHP investigate after deadly pedestrian-involved crash in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT CO., SC. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened in Beaufort County Saturday night.
It happened around 8:25 p.m. Troopers say a pedestrian was walking north on Cleveland Drive when a truck traveling north on Cleveland Drive struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with assistance from the MATE (Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation) Team.
