Warmer weather, rain return to Lowcountry and Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 70s Monday morning with scattered showers already moving onshore. Monday will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s. There's also a better chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, diminishing into the evening.
Tybee Tides:8.3′ 12:32AM I 0.2′ 7:05AM
Temperatures return to above-normal (90F) by Wednesday, with a more-typical afternoon storm pattern returning.
Tropics:
Marco is a Tropical Storm and will likely make landfall along the Louisiana coastline Monday afternoon/evening. A Storm Surge Warnings in effect along the Louisiana and Mississippi coastline where 4 to 6 inches of rainfall is also possible.
Tropical Storm Laura is bringing heavy rain to Cuba with max sustained wind at 65 miles per hour. Flooding is the biggest short-term threat with Laura. It will move over Cuba tomorrow before entering the Gulf of Mexico late Monday into Tuesday.
There is some uncertainty with Laura's track heading into the middle of the week, but It will likely strengthen into a Category One Hurricane over the Gulf on Tuesday. Laura has the potential to continue gaining strength, likely at least becoming a Category Two hurricane on Wednesday.
Everyone from the SE Texas coastline to the central Louisiana coast need to prepare for possible land-falling hurricane on Wednesday. SE Louisiana may also receive another round of storm surge, two days after Marco.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
