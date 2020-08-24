Bulloch Co. School District using website to provide data on COVID-19 cases

By WTOC Staff | August 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 3:48 PM

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School District is using a website to report COVID-19 cases in the school system.

[LINK: Bulloch County COVID-19 Cases Reported]

District officials say the website will provide:

  • A real-time to date overall report school-district wide
  • Quick reference of reported cases by school or office
  • A weekly report that notes reported cases and quarantines by day

The school district says as of Monday, there have been a total of nine reported positive cases. As a result, 127 students and employees are currently quarantined as a precaution.

