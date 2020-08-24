Bulloch, Effingham school districts using websites to provide data on COVID-19 cases

By WTOC Staff | August 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 4:33 PM

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County School District and Effingham County School District are using a website to report COVID-19 cases in the school system.

[LINK: Bulloch County COVID-19 Cases Reported]

Bulloch County School District officials say the website will provide:

  • A real-time to date overall report school-district wide
  • Quick reference of reported cases by school or office
  • A weekly report that notes reported cases and quarantines by day

The Bulloch County School District says as of Monday, there have been a total of nine reported positive cases. As a result, 127 students and employees are currently quarantined as a precaution.

[LINK: Effingham County COVID-19 Cases Reported]

For the week of Aug. 17-22, the Effingham County School District says it had 12 students and five staff members with current positive COVID-19 tests.

