Child Psychologist Emphasizes Importance of Exercise & Socialization in Education

“A couple of things are going to be missing in a virtual environment that are typically included in a school day. Social interaction is really critical, and the physical activity is going to be missing as well,” Dr. Duke said. “So those are some things that parents might want to think about including in a day so that it’s part of their typical routine. And it may be as simple as starting a hangout on Zoom for your children and some of their classmates so that they can have time to talk and get together outside of the typical virtual learning setting. And then incorporating some sort of outdoor time each day. We know that’s incredibly important for children for a number of reasons.”