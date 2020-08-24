Coastal Health District says demand for COVID-19 testing decreasing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The demand for COVID-19 testing has dramatically changed since the beginning of the pandemic.
At one point test kits were so limited, they could only collect a few hundred specimen a week, to now where we're doing that daily.
Lately the line has gotten much shorter.
Just a few months ago the demand for COVID-19 testing in the Coastal Health District was so high they would have to turn people away, but now that story is much different.
“Our numbers have dropped significantly. We average now anywhere from 350 to 500 a day,” said Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown.
In early July cars were waiting hours to get a COVID-19 test, but now a much different scene that Chatham County’s nurse manager says has no definitive reason, but that some have returned to school and work.
Just last week they tested about 1,800 people, which was a little more than 400 less than the week before. With fewer people coming to get tested, health officials are getting results back quicker at about 24 to 48 hours.
The Coastal Health District did expand their testing hours about a month ago to increase their capacity, but say they haven’t reached it.
“We are staffed and prepared to see up to 800 a day, so you know we’re going to have the staff there if the crowds do come back. We’re still averaging anywhere from 300 to 600 a day, so we’re still doing quite a few. Again we’d like to do more, but we’re going to have the staff there and we’ll be prepared to handle as many as we can.”
Health department leaders say anyone experiencing symptoms should get a COVID-19 test and those who have been exposed should wait 10 to 14 days before doing the same. They say testing will continue as normal for now because they know it’s critical, especially as we get closer to flu season.
