Forensic testing confirms body found in Effingham Co. was missing Bryan Co. woman

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation states forensic testing confirmed a body found in Effingham County was the missing woman from Bryan County.
According to the GBI, their missing person investigation was started Thursday, July 16 for 44-year-old Renee Reagan, of Ellabell. Reagan had been missing since October of 2019.
On July 20, a body was found in Effingham County. After forensic testing, it was confirmed the body was Reagan. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the body was located off Highway 80.
The sheriff’s office arrested 49-year-old Spencer Robins. He has been charged with concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449 or you can text a tip anonymously ay 847411. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by clicking a link on the CrimeStoppers web page (http:// www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/ ) or the CrimeStoppers Facebook page ( https:// www.facebook.com/CStop2020/).
