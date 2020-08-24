Ga. GOP members attend election call about challenges election officials face during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Republican members of Congress were given the opportunity to take part in an election roundtable discussion on Monday. Giving them the chance to hear from and ask questions to election administrators from across the country.
The goal, to learn about the challenges these election administrators are facing heading into the General Election and what they can do to avoid issues they saw during the primary.
Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pointing out much of the trouble during the primary was a result of user error. A combination between poor training and the impact of COVID-19 on poll workers.
Many counties were forced to deal with a lower number of workers or less experienced workers because a majority of poll workers fall in the "at risk" category due to their age.
Election officials say the newly introduced EASE Act, or Emergency Assistance for Safe Elections Act, aims to help with the poll worker shortage.
“We’ve heard from election officials that their single greatest concern for this election is not having enough poll workers and we need elections workers for both in person and by mail,” U.S. Election Assistance Commissioner Christy McCormick said.
“The EASE Act would help in this effort by directing the EAC to establish a program that would help pay student loan debt of poll worker volunteers,” Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Illinois) said.
Along with incentivizing poll working for younger volunteers the EAC, or Election Assistance Commission, has also stepped up their recruitment.
Secretary Raffensperger has partnered with them to help hold a national poll worker recruitment day coming up on Sept. 1.
