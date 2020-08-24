GBI opens investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kingsland

By WTOC Staff | August 24, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 11:33 AM

KINGSLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation after a Kingsland Police Officer shot a man threatening a woman with a knife.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the Camden Way apartments on August 23rd around 11:00 p.m. A report from the Kingsland Police Department says that officers observed a man with a knife, identified as Gearil Williams, refusing to open the door. Officers wrote that they heard a woman inside requesting them to come inside.

The woman fled from Williams to a bedroom. He chased her and barricaded the door as officers entered the apartment. Officers say they could hear the woman screaming and pleading. One officer was able to break a bedroom window and see Williams threatening te woman with a knife. The officer fired his weapon at Mr. Williams. Williams later died on scene. The woman was taken to a nearby medical facility to receive treatment for the lacerations to her face and possible facial fractures.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the GBI’s investigation.

The Kingsland Police included a statement, saying

The Kingsland Police Department understands the value of every human life and will work to maintain transparency throughout this investigation. The department recognizes during officer-involved shooting incidents, the media and community have many questions. We will do our best to provide information as it is available to be released and we appreciate the community’s patience while this investigation proceeds. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this incident.
