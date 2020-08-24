GBI opens investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kingsland

KINGSLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation after a Kingsland Police Officer shot a man threatening a woman with a knife.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the Camden Way apartments on August 23rd around 11:00 p.m. A report from the Kingsland Police Department says that officers observed a man with a knife, identified as Gearil Williams, refusing to open the door. Officers wrote that they heard a woman inside requesting them to come inside.
The woman fled from Williams to a bedroom. He chased her and barricaded the door as officers entered the apartment. Officers say they could hear the woman screaming and pleading. One officer was able to break a bedroom window and see Williams threatening te woman with a knife. The officer fired his weapon at Mr. Williams. Williams later died on scene. The woman was taken to a nearby medical facility to receive treatment for the lacerations to her face and possible facial fractures.
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the GBI’s investigation.
The Kingsland Police included a statement, saying
