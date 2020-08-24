GBI searching for suspect wanted for deadly shooting in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is searching for a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in Garden City.
According to GBI, 40-year-old Juan Altamirano is wanted for felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault.
Altamirano is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Armando Hernandez Suarez outside of the Copacabana Sports Bar on U.S. Hwy 80 in Garden City in the early morning hours Sunday.
The GBI was requested to assist with the investigation by the Garden City Police Department.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Juan Altamirano, they are asked to contact the GBI at 912-871-1121.
