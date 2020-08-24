Georgia Southern announces Paulson Stadium game day changes

· Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to indicate their interest in attending games this season as well as having the ability to opt-out of attending games for the 2020 season. If a season ticket holder opts out they will be able to utilize the “Triple Option” as a way to thank them for reinvesting in the program during these trying times. This Triple Option allows you to reinvest with us to 1) double your own priority points; 2) keep your points and gift to a friend (along with a True Blue membership to the Erk Russell Fund) or; 3) keep your points and gift to a family member to help them be more involved with Eagle Athletics.