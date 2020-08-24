Georgia Southern announces Paulson Stadium game day changes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern will limit capacity to 25 percent at Paulson Stadium to begin the 2020 football season, the school announced Monday.
Four grass hills and other previously unused spaces beyond the seating bowl will be open for seating this season. The school says all season ticket holders will have the ability to attend all six home games this fall.
Tailgating will be allowed, but fans are asked to limit groups to no more than 10 individuals at a tent at a time.
Face coverings will be required inside the stadium, and ticketing will now be mobile-only. Concession stand purchases will now also be cashless.
The school released the following details on how ticket distribution:
· The Athletics Ticket Office will soon be contacting fans and season ticket holders with more information on how season tickets will operate this season.
· Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to indicate their interest in attending games this season as well as having the ability to opt-out of attending games for the 2020 season. If a season ticket holder opts out they will be able to utilize the “Triple Option” as a way to thank them for reinvesting in the program during these trying times. This Triple Option allows you to reinvest with us to 1) double your own priority points; 2) keep your points and gift to a friend (along with a True Blue membership to the Erk Russell Fund) or; 3) keep your points and gift to a family member to help them be more involved with Eagle Athletics.
· Any mini-plans and Freedom Passes purchased will be refunded or credited back to the purchasers.
· Single-game tickets will not be sold this season in order to keep a mandated capacity limit for each game.
· Similar to the above guidelines, a plan is in place to allow student entry into games. More information on the process for attending games as a student will be forthcoming.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.