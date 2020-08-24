Hilton Head Regional states fewer people getting testing for COVID-19

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - In the Lowcountry, COVID-19 testing is on the decline, according to Hilton Head hospital numbers.
The hospital holds drive-through testing for physician referrals every weekday morning from 8 a.m. until noon. Just a few weeks ago, they were seeing nearly 100 people a day.
Today, that is not the case.
The hospital says both locations, Coastal Carolina and Hilton Head Regional saw a combined 40 people come through the testing site Monday morning. Hospital leaders believe the decline in tests is due to lessened anxiety, more education, and more precautions.
Of those who do get tested, the hospital is seeing fewer positive tests.
“The percentage of patients testing positive continues to decline as well. So, when you look at last week’s numbers, they were about in the 5 to 10% range, they had popped out in the 15 to 20% range about 4 to 6 weeks ago. So that’s another really good improvement,” Hilton Head Regional Market CEO Jeremy Clark said.
The hospital believes overall people on Hilton Head are doing well and credit a mask ordinance for the drop in cases. And officials at Hilton Head Regional say that despite these decreasing numbers of positive test, you should still make sure you were taking every precaution whenever you were leaving home, so we don’t see another spike.
