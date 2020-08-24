Jerry Chambers sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole

Jerry Chambers
By WTOC Staff | August 24, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 2:17 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jerry Chambers was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Monday.

Chambers was found guilty of felony murder and vehicular homicide for the deadly July 2017 incident in downtown Savannah.

A jury found Chambers guilty on murder, vehicle homicide, fleeing and reckless driving charges. He was found not guilty of aggravated assault and gang charges.

Chambers faced charges for the deaths of two people in the SUV he crashed during a police chase, and a pedestrian that police say he hit and killed.

Gabriel Magulias and Spencer Stuckey were in the vehicle and died on impact. And a pedestrian, Scott Waldrup, was hit and killed while standing at the intersection of Bay and Barnard streets.

