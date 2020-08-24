Jerry Chambers sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jerry Chambers was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Monday.
Chambers was found guilty of felony murder and vehicular homicide for the deadly July 2017 incident in downtown Savannah.
A jury found Chambers guilty on murder, vehicle homicide, fleeing and reckless driving charges. He was found not guilty of aggravated assault and gang charges.
Chambers faced charges for the deaths of two people in the SUV he crashed during a police chase, and a pedestrian that police say he hit and killed.
Gabriel Magulias and Spencer Stuckey were in the vehicle and died on impact. And a pedestrian, Scott Waldrup, was hit and killed while standing at the intersection of Bay and Barnard streets.
Previous stories:
- Six Savannah gang members indicted in five killings
- Defense says some statements inadmissible in Jerry Chambers hearing
- Suspect involved in Savannah July 4 violence in court for motion hearing
- Suspect accused of Fourth of July City Market violence enters ‘not guilty’ plea
- Motion filed to dismiss murder charges for Jerry Chambers, Jr.
- WTOC Investigates: City Market suspect’s previous charges
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.