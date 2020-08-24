Lots of tropical moisture out there

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Numerous scattered rainstorms continue this afternoon and evening. There is a lot of tropical moisture fueling the storms, but the main culprit is a coastal trough hanging out near I-95.
Some of the storms have been producing locally heavy rainfall but they’re aren’t stationary, so I’m not too concerned about the threat of street flooding. We’ve got upper 70s along US Hwy 1 to upper 80s in Savannah and the islands thanks to a little sunshine and break in the rain; we’re all muggy though. Shower activity should slowly diminish through the night; an isolated coastal storm remains possible.
Daybreak Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible north of the Altamaha, 76°. Afternoon highs around 90° with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
Wednesday and Thursday we get a break from the widespread storms (still a chance of isolated) but we’re going to heat it up! Highs will be in the middle 90s away from the beaches. The record high for Wednesday is 99, and the record high for Thursday is 99. Thursday is possible but not likely we could tie that record.
We’ll be tracking a cold front approaching by the weekend, which will increase our rain chances; temperatures will still run 90°+.
