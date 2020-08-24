Monday: Cloudier, wetter weather lingers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly cloudy sky, the temperature is in the mid to upper 70s early this morning. Spotty showers are developing and forecast to increase in coverage through the morning and into the afternoon.
With clouds hanging tough, downpours will be scattered to numerous this afternoon. One, or two, storms may produce very heavy rain and some gustier winds. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s. You can be alerted to rain and storms in your area within the WTOC Weather App!
The chance of rain lessens and we heat up starting tomorrow. Temperatures soar into the low and mid-90s Tuesday afternoon with a chance of, mainly afternoon, scattered showers and storms.
Temperatures warm even further - mid and upper 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons with only spotty afternoon thunderstorms.
A seasonably hot weekend with only isolated thunderstorms is in the first alert forecast.
TROPICS -
Tropical Storm Marco is approaching the central Gulf Coast with 65 MPH sustained winds this morning. Marco is battling wind shear and dry air; forecast to weaken considerably as it approaches land later today into tomorrow. It’s possible that it could fall apart, almost completely, and drift westward along the Gulf Coast only spreading minimal impacts inland.
Further south, Tropical Storm Laura continues to gradually organize along the southern Cuban coast moving west-northwest. Laura is forecast to emerge in the southern Gulf later today and travel west-northwest, then northwest, and become a powerful hurricane as it approaches the Texas and Louisiana coastlines late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. It could become a major hurricane.
The rest of the open Atlantic is quiet at the moment, but additional tropical waves moving off of Africa may develop within the next couple weeks.
