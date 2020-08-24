Proposal to reuse Hwy 278 bridge as public park

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Improvement plans for Highway 278 in Beaufort County spark a new idea for an old bridge.
Some state lawmakers want to transform the concrete into green space.
“I think that if we can stretch our thinking process, we can turn that into a 1.2 mile parkway,” South Carolina Representative Jeff Bradley said.
State leaders want to change the bridge connecting Bluffton and Hilton Head Island from a chunk of cement to a public park.
“I think we have a unique opportunity here in our area to grasp this asset and not demolish it.”
Rep. Bradley explained his idea at a press conference Monday. He says should the 278 Corridor bridge be built, demolition costs for the current bridge could range anywhere from $10 million to $22 million. Now, he is advocating for that cost to be put to re-designing the existing bridge
“Don’t demolish the bridges and fill our landfills. Reuse this wonderful piece of infrastructure that’s there today and create a destination park,” engineer Mark Baker said.
They want to make the bridge usable by pedestrians, bicyclists, even festivals.
“So those two bridges could be used, the idea here is that one bridge might be bicycling and the other would be pedestrians. We may merge, bicycling and pedestrian lanes into one bridge.”
The project would not start until the new bridge is completed. An estimated date of 2027.
“We have a long time to get it right. A long time to get all the answers together.”
But supporters hope the project can gain enough public support to be adopted by the county.
This could become a destination recreation, destination that people will come and use throughout our state.”
