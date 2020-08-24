Richmond Hill non-profit receives CARES Act funds

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -A non-profit organization in Richmond Hill that provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence is feeling relieved after receiving a $19,000 grant through the CARES act.
The Cottage’s executive director Trinity Ingram-Jones says this is the first grant they’ve ever received. With one of their biggest fundraisers being canceled due to the virus, the money they received through the CARES act couldn’t have come at a better time.”
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have this grant,,” said Ingram-Jones. “Because there have been so many people in need that needed transportation to get out of their situation, or to seek services and we have not had the funding to do that.”
With many people still out of work and some kids learning virtually, Jones believes there could be another rise in domestic violence and child abuse cases.
“We have definitely seen an uptick in domestic violence, family violence, dating violence, which is all covered under this grant,” she said. “So, it will help us provide some services to them, money that we’ve never had.”
She says the grant they received will only be used to provide transportation costs for victims to get temporary protective orders, housing costs and the cleaning of their facility after each patient.
She says the money might go quick, but every bit can have an impact.
“It starts to go fast when you have to pay somebody to come in there every week to clean and it really starts to go fast,” she said. “Say you have to pay an $800 deposit for someone to get a new apartment, so that they don’t have to return to their partner, and you only have $10,000 to do that in a 14 month period.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.