Richmond Hill sisters distribute gold bows to help raise awareness for childhood cancer

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Next month, you might see gold bows around people’s mailboxes or on their doors. That’s because in September, gold represents Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
For one family in Richmond Hill, the month really hits home for them. For the Cox sisters, the month of September means much more than just a gold bow.
After losing their sister Alivea to a rare form of cancer in 2018, they take pride in not only selling gold bows for CURE Childhood Cancer but also in delivering the bows.
This year's goal for the entire foundation was to sell 5,000 bows. They're currently sitting at about 3,600. The goal for the city of Richmond Hill was 800 and that goal was met plus more.
Savannah CURE Childhood Cancer Area Director Mandy Garola says childhood cancer isn't going away and something as simple as buying a bow can go a long way. She says because of COVID-19, they can't hold in-person fundraisers, so these bow sales really mean a lot.
“I think we’re just hoping that people will recognize childhood cancer as its own unique disease and that they will use that month of September to really just honor the kids in our community who are battling, or honor the memory of those who have battled childhood cancer and just to help us promote awareness so that the research and the research dollars will follow,” Garola said.
Garola says bows are $25 and can go a long way.
She says bows are no longer available online, but if you would like to buy one you can contact becca@curechildhoodcancer.org.
