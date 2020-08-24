S.C. budget writers prepare for plan with many unknowns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - After a nearly two-month long delay because of COVID-19, South Carolina lawmakers are preparing to write a budget without a lot of certainty on how much they can spend.
The state Board of Economic Advisors meets Monday to close the books on the budget year that ended June 30.
The economists on the board will then discuss what factors go into predicting how much revenue South Carolina will collect in taxes and fees for the 2020-2021 budget year that started July 1.
Back in May, economists predicted the state would lose more than $700 million in next year’s budget in large part because of the coronavirus. The South Carolina House passed a $10 million budget in early March before the pandemic began.
But now, the economists’ rough predictions estimate the state will again have about $9.4 billion to spend. But they have also warned there is a lot of unpredictability in those numbers.
