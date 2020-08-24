Tybee Island lifeguards flying purple flags to warn swimmers of jellyfish

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Lifeguards on Tybee Island treated dozens swimmers over the weekend for jellyfish stings.
They also say jellyfish off Tybee are common. Lifeguards say jellyfish season typically runs from mid-July to mid-August.
Flying high for the entire month of August is the purple flag. For beach goers it’s important to note that this color flag does mean dangerous marine life.
Interim Fire Chief Matt Harrell says over the last few weeks and currently the lifeguards deal with hundreds of stings per day. Harrell says although the stings seem to be decreasing, it’s still important to know a few things.
Harrell says if you get stung don’t take it lightly. Rub some wet sand over the area and then see a lifeguard for some vinegar, water spray. Harrell says the jellyfish do hangout in all areas of the beach.
“Wherever the current and tides push them that’s where they go. When the tide is pushing in we tend to see more stings because it’s pushing them in. As the tides pulling out the stings drop off a little bit.”
Harrell says some stings are worse than others. They will itch for a few days and if you’re having an allergic reaction or something to it it’s recommended to visit an urgent care.
