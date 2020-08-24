UPDATE: Missing Savannah teen located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Savannah Police Department says the missing teenager has been located.
PREVIOUS STORY: Savannah Police are asking for help as they search for a 13-year-old girl that went missing at 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Jayda Turnbow is five feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has dyed purple hair. She was last seen in the first block of Harlen Drive. Police say she is driving a 2011 red Nissan Armada with GA tag RTT3765.
Please contact 911 if you see her.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.